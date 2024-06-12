Most dangerous thing that can happen to West is victory of Russia - EU Ambassador Maternova

The victory of Russia in Ukraine will be the greatest danger for the countries of the West.

EU ambassador Katarina Maternova said this in an interview with the Slovak newspaper Aktuality, Censor.NET reports.

"I think that the most dangerous thing that can happen to the West is if Russia wins," the diplomat stressed.

The ambassador noted that since World War II, the West has lived in a system that was built to ensure that such wars never happen again.

"One of the fundamental pillars of this system is the UN Charter, which says that borders cannot be redrawn by military means. If this were allowed if even one of the permanent members of the UN Security Council attacked a peaceful neighbor and the result would be the redistribution of borders, then none of what the international system is built on would be valid," Maternova explained.

