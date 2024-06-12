Mobilization of prisoners in practice does not include convicted women. Now there is a shortage of men in AFU - Maliuska

In practice, the law on the mobilization of prisoners does not apply to women, although in theory, they fall under it due to the current shortage of men in the army.

Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska stated this in an interview with journalist Emma Antoniuk, Censor.NET informs.

"I have never heard from the military that they have a need to mobilize women. Therefore, I suspect that there will be no demand in the Armed Forces," the minister noted.

Maliuska noted that by law, ex-prisoners must serve in special units, and according to the rules, male and female prisoners are not mixed due to the significant increase in risks.

"I don't know whether the Armed Forces of Ukraine will agree to form mixed units of female and male prisoners, whether they will have a demand for it. The decision is up to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the head of the Ministry of Justice believes.

Malyuska also emphasized that the move to mobilize convicts "was not made out of a good life."

"Not because there are better soldiers here than at large. However there are not enough people at large who are subject to mobilization. Accordingly, people who leave here (from prison - ed.) are more risky," added the Minister of Justice.

