DIU confirmed downing of two Russian Su-57 aircraft at Akhtubinsk airfield on June 8

For the first time in history, Ukraine's defense and security forces hit two of the latest Su-57 fighter jets based at the Akhtubinsk airfield in Russia's Astrakhan region, 600 kilometers from the border. One of the planes was heavily damaged, and the other was less so.

According to Censor.NET, the information about the damage to the planes was confirmed by the spokesman of the DIU, Andrii Yusov, during a telethon on Wednesday, June 12.

Yusov said that two Su-57 fighters were downed during the air attack by the Defense Forces on the night of June 9. Russian aircraft and personnel stationed at the Akhtubinsk airfield were hit by drones.

"One Su-57 has significant damage, and one has lighter damage. It will probably be possible to restore it in a shorter time. Nevertheless, it is a fact that for the first time Su-57 aircraft were hit, and for the first time two such "supernova" Russian fighters were hit," Yusov said.

What is known about the Su-57

The Su-57 (NATO codified Felon) is a Russian multi-role fighter aircraft, which Russia classifies as a fifth-generation aircraft, i.e. the most advanced type of jet fighter. It is capable of using X-59 and X-69 missiles for strikes.

Characteristics of the Su-57:

Crew: 1 person

maximum gross weight: 35 500 kg

Power-to-weight ratio at maximum gross weight: 0.85 (AL-41F1S engines)

Maximum speed: Mach 2.45

Combat payload: 16,000 kg

Store points in the internal compartments: 10

Additional store points on the wings: 6/8

The Russian Aerospace Forces have only a few such combat aircraft in service.