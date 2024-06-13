NATO approves plan to expand support for Ukraine after Hungary’s veto lifted - media

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Allies have adopted an "operational plan to increase support for Ukraine" after a long blockade by Hungary. The plan envisages a greater role for NATO in supplying weapons and training the Ukrainian military.

This is reported by European Pravda with reference to the DPA agency, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the plan approved by NATO, in particular, declares that in the future the Alliance will take over the international coordination of arms supplies and training for the Armed Forces.

NATO is also now aiming to create an analogue of the US Security Assistance Group in Ukraine, which operates in Wiesbaden, Germany, at the European Headquarters of the US Armed Forces and has about 300 troops.

The document was adopted on 13 June by written procedure on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels. The plan is due to be made public on Friday, 14 June, after official approval by defence ministers.

The adoption of the plan became possible after the veto imposed by Hungary was lifted. As it is known, Viktor Orban's government had long blocked the approval of the operational plan. The Hungarian prime minister called the Alliance's initiative a risk of "direct confrontation" with Russia.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO should maintain its annual support for Ukraine at €40 billion.

