Ukraine returns bodies of 254 fallen defenders. PHOTOS

Ukraine managed to return the bodies of 221 defenders who fought in the Donetsk sector, 25 fallen soldiers from the Zaporizhzhia sector, 4 fallen defenders from the Luhansk sector and 4 dead soldiers whose bodies were transferred from morgues in the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

It is noted that the repatriation of the bodies took place with the assistance of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Ministry of Reintegration, the Commissioner for Missing Persons in cooperation with the Joint Centre at the SSU, the Central Military Intelligence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other law enforcement agencies, departments and international organisations.





Read more: Farewell to servicewoman and activist Shura Riazantseva (Yalta) will be held on June 14 in Kyiv

The Coordination Centre noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions. Law enforcement officials and forensic experts will identify the victims.

After identification, the bodies of our defenders will be handed over to their families for a decent burial.







See more: Plast member Sviatoslav Varennia was killed while defending Ukraine. PHOTO