Funeral ceremony to servicewoman and activist Shura Riazantseva (Yalta) will be held on June 14 in Kyiv

The funeral ceremony for servicewoman and activist Oleksandra Riazantseva (Yalta) will be held on Friday, June 14, in Kyiv.

This was reported by her sister Valeria Riazantseva on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the funeral service will begin at 12:00 at St. Michael's Cathedral, followed by a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. on Independence Square.

The defender will be buried at the Berkovetsky cemetery at 4 pm.

We will remind, the death of servicewoman Shura Riazantseva (Yalta) was reported on June 11 by her sister Valeria.

According to the press service of the 78th Separate Airborne Assault Regiment, where Oleksandra served, she died of heart failure in a hospital in Zhytomyr.

What is known about deceased defender Oleksandra Riazantseva (Yalta)?

Shura Riazantseva is a native of Crimea. In 2014, she took an active part in the Revolution of Dignity. After the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia, Oleksandra returned to her homeland, where in March 2014 she was held captive by the occupation authorities for five days.

In civilian life, she worked as a stylist and costume designer, including at the Inter TV channel, Kvartal 95 Studio, Orel and Reshka (the Heads and Tails) show, and the Ukraine TV channel.

On the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion, Riazantseva went to the Kyiv military registration and enlisted in a territorial defence unit. Later, she served in the airborne assault troops and also did volunteer work.

On 2 June, Oleksandra turned 40.

