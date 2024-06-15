Stoltenberg: NATO will not send troops to Ukraine’s territory

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO would not send its troops to Ukraine, but the Allies pledged to train the Ukrainian military

According to Censor.NET, Stoltenberg said this during a telethon.

"From the very beginning, NATO has stated that it supports Ukraine. We have indeed provided a lot of support to Ukraine, and we have agreed in NATO that we will train the Ukrainian military. However, NATO has always stressed that we are not a party to the conflict, and that is why we are not sending our troops to Ukraine," the NATO Secretary General said.

Read more: Stoltenberg: Ukraine has right to destroy Russian missile launchers used to shell Kharkiv

Macron's statement on Western troops in Ukraine

At the end of February, French President Macron said that a possible deployment of Western troops to Ukraine "cannot be ruled out". He later added that his resonant words had been carefully considered.

At the same time, the French president's statements provoked a negative reaction from the governments of the allied countries, whose leaders were quick to assure that they would not send troops.

Moscow reacted angrily to Macron's remarks, warning that the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine would inevitably lead to a conflict between Russia and NATO.

On 14 March, President Macron gave an interview to the French media in which he responded to Putin's "nuclear" threats by stating that France also has nuclear weapons.

The French leader also said that if Russia wins this war, the credibility of Europe will be reduced to zero. Also in the context of the statement about sending troops to Ukraine, Macron noted that France is ready to invest resources to prevent Russia from winning.