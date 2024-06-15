President’s Office hacked NABU, detectives wanted to arrest top state officials - Yevhen Shevchenko

The President's Office hacked into NABU and took control of all information on the investigation of cases against top corrupt officials.

Yevhen Shevchenko, a public activist, businessman and freelance NABU agent, said this on Radio NV, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the noise around NABU has little impact on the Bureau's activities.

"The fact that there is a leak in the NABU has been known for a long time, and in fact, there have been leaks before. The first serious leak was recorded back in 2017, it happened through the secretary of the Solomianskyi court. Then there were leaks through the HACC. These leaks were not systemic and concerned individual cases. But in 2021, strange things started to happen when detectives came to search, and people were prepared for it... They are connected with the current government's entourage... It was also worrying how it became known to the general public, and detectives perceive it positively," Shevchenko said.

He also clarified that these searches concerned high-ranking officials, top corrupt officials, and that the leak came directly from the Bureau's leadership.

"I don't want to name the names that were the goal of this investigation. But I think these names, at least one name, are known to everyone. And this is a high-ranking official who, in fact, makes many decisions in our country... We all understand that neither Holik nor Birkadze, nor the head of the former Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration (Valentyn Reznichenko - Ed.) are the beneficiaries of such schemes. That is, billion-dollar schemes are impossible, unfortunately (without approval at the highest level - Ed.). This was the case under Kuchma, this was the case under Yushchenko, this was the case under Yanukovych, this was the case under Poroshenko, and this is the case, unfortunately, (under Zelenskyy. - Ed.)," Shevchenko added.

"Therefore, the investigation was not aimed at arresting Reznichenko, Birkadze or even Holik. The detectives wanted and aimed to arrest top state officials who, unfortunately, instead of protecting the state's interests, protect only their personal interests and the interests of their own personal enrichment.

And the result of this operation could have been that the political landscape in Ukraine would have changed, the current government and the current team would have been replaced. Unfortunately, this did not happen. And it certainly won't happen within the framework of this investigation. And there are consequences, measured in billions of dollars of losses for Ukraine, because these corrupt officials who were robbing then are still in their positions. The top corrupt officials. And we understand that they perceive Ukraine solely as an opportunity for personal enrichment," Shevchenko said.

"But I would like to draw the attention of the public and journalists to another point: in addition to the fact that the Presidential Office hacked into NABU and took control of all information on all the investigations, they also hacked into the NACP. Because Viktor Pavlushchyk, the head of the NACP, has not really shown himself to be very professional at the NABU. Moreover, I can say that they were planning to fire him. But it was Uglava who prevented him from being fired and kept him in his position," Shevchenko also said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, together with the National Police, was conducting searches at the NABU.

Later, the SAPO commented on the information about the search of one of the NABU employees. They noted that no searches or investigative actions were carried out at the NABU premises. The search was carried out exclusively at the place of residence of the current NABU employee - a detective of one of the units.

The Anti-Corruption Court allowed the SAPO to conduct searches at the home of the former head of the Brovary District State Administration Birkadze as part of the case of disclosure of pre-trial investigation data by a NABU detective.

Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau launched a pre-trial investigation into the possible leak.