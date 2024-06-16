We will have to negotiate with Russian Federation, but we will not allow it to speak language of ultimatums - Kuleba

Ukraine will be forced to conduct a dialogue with the Russian Federation, however, our country will not allow Russia to speak the language of ultimatums.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

We also understand very well that the moment will come when we will have to talk with Russia. But our position is very clear: we will not allow Russia to speak the language of ultimatums, as it is speaking now," Kuleba told reporters in Switzerland.

Kuleba also noted that Putin's last ultimatum "did not arouse any appetite at the summit, because everyone understands that it was done with one simple goal - to create a kind of PR wave on the eve of the summit."

Also remind, that the other day Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine should completely withdraw its troops from 4 occupied regions to start negotiations with the Russian Federation. He also noted that the West should provide security guarantees to Russia immediately.