Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar says that he is against sending weapons to Ukraine

The political opponent of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is the de facto leader of the TISZA party, Peter Magyar, said that he supports Ukraine's right to defend its territory, but he is against his country providing Kyiv with weapons.

Magyar said that he shares the position of the current Hungarian government on military aid to Ukraine.

"We will not send troops or weapons to Ukraine from Hungary. You know what a sensitive position Hungary is in in this war," the opposition politician to Orban said.

At the same time, Magyar supported Ukraine's right to self-defense and called the Russian dictator an "aggressor." He also added that Ukraine's "independence and sovereignty" are protected at the international level.

"We will support the Ukrainian people by all other means and instruments," the Hungarian oppositionist said.

An unnamed representative of the European People's Party said he understood why Magyar's rhetoric on military aid to Ukraine was so cautious.

"Everything he says about Ukraine and the war is used by Orban's propaganda machine against him," Politico quoted the MEP as saying.

Who is Peter Magyar?

The media call the 43-year-old Magyar a "serious opposition politician" and a "threat to Orban." He de facto heads the opposition party TISZA ("Respect and Freedom"). This newly formed political force recently won second place in the European Parliament elections. Thus, the opposition received seven seats in the European Parliament, while representatives of the ruling Fidesz party received 11.

Magyar also announced plans to join the center-right European People's Party (EPP), the largest political force in the European Parliament. The political force is sympathetic to Ukraine.

The Hungarian oppositionist also does not hide his intention to take the post of prime minister, i.e. to take this position away from Orban.

