Ukrainian Air Force destroys 19 out of 21 Shaheds
On the night of 19 June 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked with 21 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia and Cape Chauda - Crimea.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.
As noted, the air attack was repelled by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare units of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
The result of the Ukrainian air defence system
"As a result of combat operations, 19 enemy attack UAVs of the Shahed type were shot down in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions," the statement said.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy attacked Ukraine with "Shaheds", there were wounded in Melekhiv, Lviv region, a high-rise building and private houses were damaged.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password