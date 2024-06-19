Ukrainian Air Force destroys 19 out of 21 Shaheds

On the night of 19 June 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked with 21 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia and Cape Chauda - Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare units of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

The result of the Ukrainian air defence system

"As a result of combat operations, 19 enemy attack UAVs of the Shahed type were shot down in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions," the statement said.

