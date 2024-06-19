Political pressure on journalists in Ukraine is growing - New York Times

The New York Times published an article about the deteriorating situation with freedom of speech in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the article "A big step backwards": Concerns about curtailment of press freedom are growing in Ukraine".

"Journalists and press freedom monitoring groups are raising the alarm over what they say are increasing restrictions and pressure on the media under President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's rule in Ukraine, which go far beyond the country's wartime needs," the article says.

Read more: Texty.org.ua team receives threats after article about American figures demanding to stop supporting Ukraine

According to the director of the Institute of Mass Information, Oksana Romaniuk, this is worrying, as Ukraine is fighting for democracy against the values of dictatorship, which Russia represents.

The NYT writes that before Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine had a long history of tolerating a pluralistic media environment, with numerous television channels affiliated with opposition and pro-government parties and independent news outlets.

"Ukrainian journalists have largely accepted wartime rules prohibiting the publication of information on troop movements or positions, locations of Russian missile strikes and military casualties, considering these necessary measures to ensure national security. They have also acknowledged a degree of self-censorship, holding back on critical coverage of the government to avoid undermining morale or preventing reports of corruption from deterring foreign partners from approving aid," the article notes.

The editor of "European Pravda", Serhiy Sydorenko, said that self-censorship in Ukraine is a feature of wartime. He believes that this is not a problem during the war, adding that he expects a return to normal life when the fighting stops.

Read more: Ukrainian journalists Konkevych and Piliuk, who were filming cargo traffic on Polish-Russian border, were deported with their equipment confiscated. VIDEO

The NYT reported that a number of recent cases point to an increasingly restrictive reporting environment. In January, the ambassadors of the Group of Seven, which includes many of Kyiv's key military allies, issued a joint statement in support of press freedom in Ukraine.

The publication quotes analysts as saying that the government's efforts to control the media seem to be aimed at limiting positive coverage of the opposition and suppressing negative coverage of the government and military.

The journalists also mentioned the "dark rooms" for "Ukrinform" employees.

"The Ukrainian government also has sometimes strained relations with Western news organisations, including The Times. Following critical reporting and amid controversy over rules for covering military operations, it withdrew military passes for journalists from several publications, although they were later reinstated. In Ukraine, behind-the-scenes political interference has a dark history of abuse under previous governments," the article says.

The NYT cites the situation in Chernihiv Oblast as an example of what journalists consider to be interference. The elected city council got into a dispute over municipal spending with the head of the state audit agency appointed by Zelenskyy. The state news agency said that quoting one council member, who was acting mayor, on the budget would be "undesirable".

Read more: AFU leadership was obliged to coordinate theses for comments and interviews with StratCom - media

"In Odesa, journalists were ordered in some cases to quote only persons appointed by the president. In Lviv, journalists were told to avoid quoting the elected mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, a well-known politician who is considered a possible future presidential candidate," the newspaper writes.

The journalists also reminded that the Ukrinform correspondent Stryhun, who had reported on the "dark rooms", had been served with a summons.

The NYT also reported that after the full-scale Russian invasion, the government created a "telethon".

"But he has cut off opposition channels and broadcast such optimistic reports even as the fighting has dragged on that most Ukrainians now say they do not trust him," the author writes.

"In its recent report, 'Detector Media' said that from January to April this year, none of the channels producing the programme, except for 'Suspilne', which no longer participates in it, invited members of the 'European Solidarity' party to the air.

Read more: More than 150 media professionals from Ukraine and abroad appealed to Freedom of Speech Committee to dismiss Humeniuk

A US State Department report says that the programme "has provided an unprecedented level of control over prime-time television news" in Ukraine.

"Detector Media also calculated that from January to April, members of the 'Servant of the People' party accounted for about 70 per cent of the political guests of the telethon, while they hold just over half of the seats in parliament. Without 'Suspilne', this share would have increased to over 80%.

The publication also recalled the case of surveillance of Bihus.Info journalists.

"Despite the pressure, Ukrainian journalists have produced sensational stories, including on corruption, that have led to resignations and arrests," the NYT notes.

Sevgil Musayeva, editor-in-chief of "Ukrainska Pravda", believes that the government's efforts to suppress critical reporting are one of the indicators of the influence and viability of the Ukrainian media during the war.

"The only way people can make a difference is through journalism. That's why some people in the government are trying their best to control it," she said.

Read more: State will pay UAH 8 million to monitor news about Zelenskyy, his wife, Yermak and Zaluzhnyi