Ukraine will receive missiles for Patriot air defense systems from USA in priority order. Washington postponed agreement with Switzerland - media

The United States has decided that the delivery of missiles to the Patriot system for Ukraine is a higher priority than contractual arrangements with Switzerland.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Swiss publication Blick.

It is noted that last fall, Switzerland ordered PAC-3 missiles worth 300 million Swiss francs ($340 million) from the United States.

However, the interceptor missiles ordered and manufactured for Switzerland will be provided to Ukraine, so despite the current contract, the country will have to wait longer for its order, sources confirmed to the publication.

The US decided to first supply Ukraine with more Patriot missiles since Russia has been hitting it hard for several months, so official Kyiv is urgently asking other countries to transfer more air defense systems.

Blick also reminds that in May 2024, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius already offered Switzerland to agree to delayed deliveries of Patriot missiles for the benefit of Ukraine.

Official Berlin proposed that the planned 2030 delivery of these missiles should ultimately go to Germany, not Switzerland - then the German armed forces could quickly replenish their Patriot stocks, which are transferred to Ukraine, since Switzerland refuses to directly supply weapons to Kyiv.

"One thing is clear: global demand currently significantly exceeds the production capacity of Patriot guided missiles," Blick emphasizes.

In the contract, Washington has written in advance the option to deviate from the agreed terms if there are extraordinary or compelling reasons for this and if it affects the national security interests of the United States.

It seems that the US will now take advantage of this opportunity because of the war in Ukraine and its need for air defense equipment, the publication summarizes.

The US is expected to formally announce its decision in the coming days. There is currently no information about new delivery dates.