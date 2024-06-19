Identity of defender of Ukraine, who was beheaded by Russian occupiers in Donetsk region, has been established - Prosecutor General’s Office

So far, the identity of the defender of Ukraine, whose brutal murder in the Donetsk region became known yesterday, has been established.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, Censor.NET informs with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"At the moment, we cannot name his name, because the procedures for the final confirmation of his data are ongoing," said the Prosecutor General.

Kostin also noted that Russian commanders potentially responsible for the beheading of the Ukrainian defender have been identified. A set of measures is being taken to verify this information.

"This fact is another confirmation that complete disregard for international law and universal morality is the state policy of the terrorist country Russia. Every world leader who shakes Putin's hand should realize that he is shaking hands with a person who tolerates barbaric murders," emphasized Kostin.

As reported, on June 18 it became known that the Rashists beheaded a Ukrainian soldier in the Donetsk region: an investigation has been launched.