Ukraine, EU finalise text of security guarantees - Presidential Office

On behalf of the President of Ukraine and the Head of the Presidential Office, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva held the final round of negotiations on a security agreement with the EU with Charles Fries, Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service for Peace, Security and Defence.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Presidential Office.

The security agreement with the EU will be concluded in pursuance of the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which the European Union, together with the G7 countries, approved in Vilnius on 12 July 2023.

The agreement will be signed in the near future

"The negotiation teams of Ukraine and the EU have completed the agreement on the text of the security agreement and agreed to sign it in the near future," the statement said.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the teams of Ukraine and the United States had already begun implementing the security agreement