Four Tu-95MS strategic bombers take off in Russia - Air Force
Four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers have taken off.
This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that 4 Tu-95ms took off from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk region) and are flying in the southeast direction.
"In case of a missile threat and cruise missile launches, we will inform you additionally. Do not ignore air raid alerts!" the Air Force urges.
More about the Tu-95 bomber
The Tu-95 is a strategic bomber-missile carrier developed and put into service in the USSR in the 1950s. Its purpose is to destroy strategic targets behind enemy lines. The aircraft is capable of carrying 6 X-55 and X-555 missiles in a drum. The bomber carries another 8 X-101 missiles on pylons under the wings.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password