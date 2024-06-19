Four Tu-95MS strategic bombers take off in Russia - Air Force

Four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers have taken off.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that 4 Tu-95ms took off from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk region) and are flying in the southeast direction.

"In case of a missile threat and cruise missile launches, we will inform you additionally. Do not ignore air raid alerts!" the Air Force urges.

More about the Tu-95 bomber

The Tu-95 is a strategic bomber-missile carrier developed and put into service in the USSR in the 1950s. Its purpose is to destroy strategic targets behind enemy lines. The aircraft is capable of carrying 6 X-55 and X-555 missiles in a drum. The bomber carries another 8 X-101 missiles on pylons under the wings.

