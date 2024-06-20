There were 158 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Most of them are in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

The daily number of clashes increased again. The enemy continued offensive and assault operations on the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Kurakhove and Prydniprovsky directions.

According to Censor.NET, citing "Ukrinform", the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Dmytro Lykhoviy, said this during a telethon.

Shelling of Ukraine

Over the past day, Russia launched three missile strikes using three missiles, 53 air strikes (including 76 GABs), and fired over 4,000 rounds of fire (including 89 from multiple launch rocket systems).

The Russians carried out air strikes near the settlements of Hlyboke, Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Rubizhne, Vysoka Yaruga, Veesle, Neskuchne, Vilkhivka, Ternova, Borshchova, Kupiansk, Prystin, Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Novoosynove and Kivsharivka in Kharkiv region, the city of Kharkiv, and Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianka in Luhansk region, Novoselivka Persha, Ivanivske, Pivnichne, Staromayorske, Velyka Novosilka, Chasiv Yar, Selydove, Hryhorivka, Oleksandropil, Blahodatne and Bila Hora in Donetsk region, Lobkove in Zaporizhzhia region, Olhivka, Krynky and Burhunka in Kherson region.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued its offensive. Five combat engagements took place. The fighting took place, in particular, in the vicinity of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements over the day was 14. Ukrainian defence forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Berestove, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Kruhliakivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane in Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 16 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Terny in Donetsk region, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, and Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 11 attacks in the area of Rozdolivka and Verkhniokamianske in Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 34 enemy attempts to break through the defences in the areas of Novyi, Klishchiivka, Kalynivka, Pivnichne, Andriivka, Druzhba, Bohdanivka, Toretske and Ivanivske in the Donetsk region.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the defenders repelled 50 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Yevhenivka, Karlivka, Kalynove and Novopokrovske in Donetsk Oblast, where the enemy tried to force our units out of their positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Nevelske, Krasnohorivka and Paraskovyivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 11 times.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made three unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions near the villages of Staromayorske, Kostiantynivka and Rivne.

In the Orikhivsk sector, one firefight took place in the area of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy is determined to push our troops out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Over the past day, it carried out nine attacks on the positions of the defence forces there.

