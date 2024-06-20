EU ambassadors adopted 14th package of sanctions against Russia

On Thursday, June 20, EU ambassadors agreed on the 14th package of sanctions in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, Belgium, which currently chairs the EU, announced this on the X platform.

"The ambassadors of the EU countries have just agreed on a powerful and substantial 14th package of sanctions in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine," the message reads.

It is noted that the new package will strengthen the current restrictions, removing loopholes from them.

Among the sanctions is a ban on the transshipment of Russian liquefied gas, the responsibility of EU operators for violations of sanctions by subsidiaries and partners in third countries.

"The new package includes new targeted measures and maximizes the impact of existing sanctions, closing loopholes," added Belgium.

Read more: Ukraine, EU finalise text of security guarantees - Presidential Office