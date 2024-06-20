Occupiers hit Rozkishne in Donetsk region with Smerch MLRS: three people were killed and four others were wounded, including 14-year-old teenager

On June 20, 2024, the Russian army attacked the territory of the Illinivska community of the Kramatorsk district, using cluster munitions from the Smerch MLRS.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that as a result of the shelling in the village of Rozkishne, a 64-year-old woman and two men aged 30 and 42 sustained injuries incompatible with life.

In addition, four more people: men aged 32 and 37, a 57-year-old woman, and a 14-year-old boy sustained mine-blast traumas and shrapnel wounds. The victims of the enemy attack were taken to a hospital for qualified medical care.

The shelling of the settlement also damaged 4 households, 2 cars and a gas pipeline.

As Censor.NET previously reported, on June 20, around 9 am, the Russian military shelled Kostiantynivka using GABs and killed one person.

