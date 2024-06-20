New EU sanctions will close European ports for Russia’s shadow fleet - Dutch Foreign Minister

EU sanctions will hit Russia's oil shadow fleet.

This was stated by Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot, Censor.NET reports.

"I welcome today's agreement on the 14th EU sanctions package against Russia. This package contains several important measures that the Netherlands has strongly advocated for, including tough action and sanctions against Russia," the minister said.

"Thanks to this sanctions package, the shadow fleet can be denied access to European ports and services. It is extremely important that we continue to work on new EU sanctions. This will significantly slow down Putin's military machine," the Foreign Minister added.

Earlier it was reported that the EU ambassadors approved the 14th package of sanctions against Russia.

