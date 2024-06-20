Military-industrial complex, financial services, energy sector and war crimes: Borrell tells what is included in new EU sanctions package against RF

The 14th package of EU sanctions against Russia will affect the military-industrial complex, financial services and energy sector.

This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to Borrell, the EU has achieved a powerful set of "individual and sectoral measures aimed at undermining Russia's military efforts against Ukraine" with the new package of sanctions.

In particular, it targets the military-industrial complex, financial services, the energy sector, sanctions circumvention, war crimes, and those involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

"These sanctions are aimed at making it more difficult for the Putin government to support its war of aggression. The EU remains firm in its support for Ukraine," Borrell wrote.

As a reminder, on Thursday, June 20, EU ambassadors agreed on the 14th package of sanctions in response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine.