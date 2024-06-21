EU Council approves launch of accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova on 25 June

EU ambassadors have confirmed their readiness to start membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova. The talks are due to start on Tuesday, 25 June.

"The ambassadors agreed in principle to a framework for EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova. The Belgian presidency will convene the first intergovernmental conferences on 25 June," the source said.

The decision is to be officially approved at a ministerial meeting on 21 June.

"The EU Council has endorsed the EU's common position, including the negotiating framework, for the accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova. This paves the way for the launch of the negotiations on Tuesday 25 June in Luxembourg," the Belgian Presidency of Platform X said in a statement.

The intergovernmental conference with Ukraine is scheduled for 15:30 local time, and with Moldova at 18:00.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine had fulfilled all the requirements, so the EU should start membership talks with Ukraine this month.

