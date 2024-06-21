Lyptsi currently looks like ruins. Only 23 people remain in village - Deputy Head of Village Military Administration Kryvetchenko

The village of Lyptsi, in the north of Kharkiv region, is under daily shelling by Russian invaders. Because of this, the village now looks like ruins.

This was reported by Serhii Kryvetchenko, deputy head of the Lyptsi Village Military Administration (VMA), to Suspilne TV, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, despite the constant shelling, 23 people remain in the village. They actually live in basements.

"There is no one in the center, people are hiding in two districts in our community. They are hiding and living in basements. They live in cellars, in basements," said a representative of the Lyptsi VMA.

He noted that the civilians who remained in the village are currently refusing to be evacuated to Kharkiv.

"We are bringing them (food - ed.), trying to persuade them to leave. They do not want to leave their homes. There are families, there are single people. They say they lived here, grew up and will die in their homes," the official said.

Kryvetchenko added that the evacuation teams are trying to persuade the villagers to leave for safer places.

"Today our evacuation group left, maybe they will take someone else out. We will try to convince them. They don't want to leave, we are leaving, convincing them, trying to explain to them that it will be better in Kharkiv. They tell us that they can also fly to Kharkiv. We answer that at least in Kharkiv you can be rescued. But neither ambulances nor our fire department can go to Lyptsi. Our fire station is destroyed," said the deputy head of the VMA.

The official noted that life in Lyptsi is currently impossible, as the enemy is attacking both day and night. The settlement is turning into ruins.

"Lyptsi currently looks like a ruin... We had very beautiful schools, very beautiful houses, the center was very beautiful. Now everything is destroyed. Somewhere around to the ground has been razed. We have a house of culture, which was very beautiful in Lyptsi, it is completely destroyed. Not even the walls are left, they finished it off," Kryvetchenko said.

Earlier it was reported that the ruscists attacked the fire station in Lyptsi.

