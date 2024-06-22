Enemy launched missile attack on critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv region

Russian invaders attacked a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region at night.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozitsky.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region. A fire broke out. Firefighters are already working at the scene. As of this hour, there has been no information on casualties. The extent of the damage will be reported later," the statement said.

At night, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the take-off of four enemy Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the Olenya airfield in the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation.

