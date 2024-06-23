"Kalibrs" attack on Kyiv region: 2 injured, falling debris damaged houses, gas stations, and businesses

On the morning of June 23, 2024, the enemy attacked the Kyiv region with missiles.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

What is known about the victims?

According to him, as of 8:00 a.m., two people turned to medics. Injuries are minor. Medical assistance is provided on site. The victims do not need hospitalization.

Damage from an attack

"As a result of falling debris, 6 high-rise buildings and more than 20 private houses were damaged in one of the settlements. Windows, balconies, facades, and roofs were broken in the premises. Gas station buildings, pharmacies, enterprises, an administrative building, and 3 cars were also damaged," the message says.

Operational services on the ground continue to record and eliminate the consequences of the missile attack.

As reported, in the morning of June 23, the enemy launched rockets at Ukraine: there was a threat to several regions. Air Defense Forces worked in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. According to the Air Force, 2 out of 3 Kalibrs were destroyed.