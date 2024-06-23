Occupiers are attacking again in Vovchansk region. Battles are taking place near Ivanivske, Andriivka, and Severne - General Staff

During the past day, June 22, 2024, 161 combat clashes took place at the front.

According to detailed information, in general, the enemy launched six missile strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using 21 missiles, 41 airstrikes (in particular, dropped 76 KABs), carried out more than 4,000 attacks, 91 of them from rocket salvo systems, carried out more than 1500 kamikaze drone strikes.

Over the past day, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 17 personnel concentration areas, two anti-aircraft vehicles, an artillery vehicle, five ammunition depots, an electronic warfare station, a radar station, a ground control station of UAVs and an enemy control point.

The situation since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of this day, June 23, 52 combat clashes have already taken place. The invaders carried out one missile strike using three missiles, 14 airstrikes using 24 KABs, attacked 36 times with kamikaze drones, shelled the positions of our troops, and populated areas 654 times.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the aggressor carried out three attacks in the Vovchansk region. Two - repelled, one - at this time still ongoing. The situation is under control. Ukrainian units continue to strengthen positions and defensive lines.

During yesterday's day, the enemy lost 82 occupiers irretrievably and wounded in this direction. In addition, our soldiers destroyed two artillery systems, an anti-aircraft vehicle, and six vehicles. A tank, three guns, and three cars of the invaders were damaged. 44 enemy shelters with personnel and two warehouses with ammunition were hit.

In the Kupiansk direction, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled three attacks in the Stelmakhivka area. The situation is under control.

The situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the Russian invaders are trying to attack near the village of Kopanky and in the Serebrianka forest. One attack was repulsed. Two - continue. The situation is under control.

"There have been eight combat clashes in the Siverskyi direction since the beginning of the day. The enemy is concentrating its efforts in the Rozdolivka area - five attacks have been repelled and two are still ongoing. In addition, the occupiers are trying to break through in the direction of Vyiimka," the message says.

According to the General Staff, the enemy is not so active in the Kramatorsk direction - there were three attacks. The occupiers stormed unsuccessfully near Klishchiivka. Battles are taking place near Ivanivskyi and Andriivka. Units of the Defense Forces are successfully restraining the onslaught, strengthening their positions in some areas.

In the Toretsk direction, the battle continues in the area of ​​Severne.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the advance of the enemy. At this time, the enemy made 19 attempts to dislodge our units from their positions. Combat operations are recorded near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Novoselivka Persha, Sokil, and Umanske. Four attacks have been repelled, and 15 are currently ongoing. The enemy attacks most actively from the direction of Ocheretiny.

The enemy paid dearly for yesterday's activity in the Pokrovsky direction. According to updated information, the Russian aggressor lost a total of 314 people killed and wounded. The occupiers' tank, three guns, four armored fighting vehicles, and a car were destroyed. In addition, two more armored fighting vehicles, one artillery system, and nine cars were damaged.

In the Kurakhove direction, five enemy attacks took place near Nevelsky, Georgiivka, and Paraskoviivka. The battle continues in three locations, and two attempts by the enemy to advance are stopped. The situation remains under the control of the Defense Forces.

The situation in the South

In the Orihiv direction, four enemy assaults were repulsed in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. Loss of positions is not allowed.

In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and exhaust its combat potential.