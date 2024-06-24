Germany hands over 41 trucks to State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. PHOTOS

41 Mercedes Arocs trucks were transferred to the border guard units, which are an integral part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

It is noted that international assistance was made possible through the participation of the Federal Government of Germany. Trucks of this type will become the basis of logistics on the front line of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The certificates for the vehicles were handed over to the Head of the State Border Guard Service by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Ukraine Martin Jäger.





"Germany has a very close partnership with Ukraine and we support Ukraine in all areas, providing a very wide range of military assistance, from air defense to mine clearance. We have a particularly good and close relationship with the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, which has developed over the years into a partnership and personal friendship. That is why I am particularly pleased to be here today, when these trucks have been delivered from Germany and will be handed over to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and will continue to serve at the front. It is our pleasure to hand over this equipment to you. And I am convinced that you will gain good experience with these vehicles and they will help you win and be successful," said Martin Jäger.

"These vehicles will be transferred to our combat and border guard units. I and the entire State Border Guard Service are sincerely grateful to the Federal Government of Germany, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany represented by Minister Annalena Baerbock, for this initiative, for this real support of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service in particular," said the Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Deineko.





'The trucks received today will significantly increase the combat capability of the border guard units, especially those on the contact line with the enemy. They will improve the system of logistics support and delivery of military equipment directly to the places of service," added Serhii Deyneko.

