Dutch PM Rutte to be officially appointed NATO Secretary General on June 26 - media

The official appointment of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as NATO Secretary General will take place on Wednesday, June 26.

According to diplomats from several NATO countries, Rutte's appointment as NATO Secretary General was approved by the permanent representatives of all 32 members of the bloc.

If elected, Rutte will take office on October 1, when the mandate of current NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expires.

As a reminder, Rutte remained the only candidate for the post of NATO Secretary General after Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced that he had withdrawn his candidacy.

Earlier, current NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg called Rutte a "strong candidate."

