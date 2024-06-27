European Union has disbursed new tranche of €1.9 billion to Ukraine under Ukraine Facility programme

Ukraine has received a €1.9 billion tranche of financial support from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility programme.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Twitter.

"Today the EU has disbursed another tranche of €1.9 billion under the Ukraine Facility. I would like to express my gratitude to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and her entire team for such unwavering support," he said in a statement.

Shmyhal noted that the total budgetary support from the EU since the beginning of 2024 has already reached almost €8 billion and "even more is on the way".

As a reminder, in April, Shmyhal said that the new EU tranche would be used for the most important budget expenditures.

