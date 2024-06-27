Security agreement with EU will guarantee support for Ukraine for as long as it is needed - Michel

Today, Ukraine and the EU are to sign an agreement on security guarantees, which will demonstrate the EU's intention to support Ukraine as long as necessary.

This was stated by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"Today we will be able to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine, which is very important because it will send a message that we intend to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," Michel said.

The President of the European Council also said that the launch of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU is an additional step that demonstrates the commitment, leadership and political will of Ukrainians to join the European Union.

Michel added that the EU will support Ukraine not only in the military sphere, but also financially.

"We have decided to target the profits from frozen assets, having made important decisions at the EU level. This means that in the weeks and months to come, the first disbursement of funds will be concrete and effective. We are also working with our G7 partners to provide an additional €50 billion," he concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy: We will talk to EU leaders about Ukraine’s priority needs, including air defence