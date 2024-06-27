Stoltenberg: Russia is not capable of significant breakthroughs on battlefield in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that the Russian invaders are currently not capable of "significant breakthroughs" on the battlefield in Ukraine.

This is reported by European Pravda with reference to the AFP agency, Censor.NET informs.

Stoltenberg noted that Russia launched a new offensive on the front in the spring and summer. However, he called the success of the aggressor country "insignificant".

"And we have no other indications or reasons to believe that Russia has the capabilities, the strength to make significant breakthroughs," the Alliance Secretary General said.

He also noted that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to hold the front line, inflicting heavy losses on the Russian army. In addition, according to Stoltenberg, the Ukrainian Armed Forces also inflict significant damage on the invaders through strikes deep into Russian territory.

Read more: "Army of drones" eliminated 330 occupiers and destroyed 778 units of Russian equipment in two weeks - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS

At the same time, he added that Russia is likely to "continue to advance along the front line" and launch air strikes against Ukraine.

Earlier, the AP wrote that the US permission for Ukraine to strike targets in the Russian Federation with its weapons allowed the Ukrainian Armed Forces to destroy entire columns of Russian troops during a new offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

Read more: Stoltenberg: Putin’s visit to DPRK shows his dependence on authoritarian countries