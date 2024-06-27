Slovak President Pellegrini meets Zelenskyy for first time in Brussels. ФОТО

Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the European Union Summit in Brussels. This is the first meeting between the heads of state since Pellegrini took office.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Slovak president's post on the social network X.

"We had a productive good-neighbourly discussion. We recalled the recent joint meeting of the governments of our countries and discussed my plans for a full visit to Ukraine," the Slovak leader said.

The politician also added that he had assured Zelenskyy that Slovakia "wants a speedy and just peace for Ukraine".

Earlier it was reported that the newly elected president of Slovakia will hold his first bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday in Brussels during the EU leaders' summit on 27-28 June.

