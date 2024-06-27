Metsola: New composition of European Parliament will continue to support Ukraine

The new composition of the European Parliament will maintain consistency in supporting Ukraine and in supporting the EU enlargement policy.

This was stated by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola at a press conference in Brussels today following a meeting with EU heads of state and government, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

This is how she answered the question of whether the new parliament, in which the presence of right-wing forces has significantly increased, will continue to support Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression and the reforms of the EU itself in the process of its enlargement.

Read more: Majority with pro-European and pro-Ukrainian forces will be formed in European Parliament - von der Leyen

"I'm quite optimistic, so my answer to both questions is yes, if we see that the results will allow us to achieve a picture in which the pro-European 'center' will be maintained. This will be tested over the next few weeks. At the same time, I have no concerns about any slide back from the commitments made during the 9th convocation of the European Parliament," Metsola said.

She welcomed the security commitments signed today between the EU and Ukraine, as well as Ukraine's bilateral security agreements with Lithuania and Estonia.

According to Metsola, these agreements, along with the agreement at the level of EU leaders on the use of profits from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's defense, the adoption of the 14th package of EU sanctions against Russia, and the start of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on EU accession, are evidence of the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine and its determination to strengthen common security. In this context, EU enlargement is gaining great geopolitical importance, she added.

Read more: EU should accelerate and intensify efforts to help Ukraine, - Head of European Parliament Metsola

"We have to meet the expectations that Europeans expressed during the elections. One of the key priorities of the [development] program for the next five years is security... Our support for Ukraine must continue. We must also increase Europe's ability to respond to crises of all kinds and strengthen its strategic autonomy. We also have to increase our capabilities and reduce the fragmentation of our defense industry. This, in turn, is linked to strengthening our competitiveness, both economically and politically," the President of the European Parliament said.