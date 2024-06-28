Summons to appear in TCR may be sent by registered letter by post - Cabinet of Ministers decree

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has introduced amendments to the rules for the provision of postal services regarding the notification of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists. From now on, a summons may be sent by registered mail.

This is stated in the resolution of 25 June 2024 No. 747, Censor.NET reports.

What do the changes entail?

According to the document, a summons or, in cases provided for by law, another document on summoning or notifying conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists "may be sent by registered mail with an inventory of the enclosures and a notice of delivery".

In addition, according to the new law, the TCR may transfer information about a person who has not updated their data to the police.

In particular, the military enlistment office transmits information about the administrative detention of the offender and his transfer to the TCR.

When is a registered letter considered to have been delivered?

The document states that if the police have not found the person, the head of the TCR and SS sends a registered letter to the postal address of the person liable for military service or reservist within 5 days of receiving such a notification with a request to appear.

A registered letter is deemed to have been delivered if the person signs in person, i.e. the person receives the letter against his or her signature or refuses to receive it against his or her signature.

If the citizen was not present, the summons is returned and the mechanism of administrative offence is triggered

The provision on"notice of delivery" is included in other regulatory documents, in particular, the Procedure for Organising and Maintaining Military Registration of Conscripts and the Procedure for Conducting Conscription of Citizens for Military Service.