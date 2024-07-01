Women doctors to be fined UAH 17-25 thousand for violation of military registration rules

Starting from 1 July, women liable for military service will be fined UAH 17,000 for violations of military registration.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Glavkom.

In general, women's mobilisation has remained voluntary since 1 July. At the same time, representatives of certain professions may be fined UAH 17,000 if they violate the rules of military registration.

Which women are liable for military service

The rules for drafting women in July will remain unchanged. Women doctors are obliged to register, while the rest are free to do so. Representatives of the following specialities are liable for military service:

physical therapy;

medical and psychological rehabilitation;

public health;

physical rehabilitation;

industrial pharmaceuticals;

pharmaceuticals;

sanitation and expertise;

Dentistry;

Medicine;

Nursing;

medical diagnostic and treatment technologies;

biomedical engineering;

biotechnology and bioengineering;

pathology professionals;

Toxicology;

pharmacology;

physiology and epidemiology.

Women liable for military service receive a military registration certificate, without which they will not be able to find a job.

Women in the professions listed above are required to register for military service and update their military records by 16 July. If they fail to do so, they, like men, face a fine for failure to report to the military registration and enlistment office in the amount of UAH 17,000 to 25,500. Their employers are also obliged to monitor the registration of female employees.

Women who are excluded from military registration do not need to update their data in the TCR.

A woman is registered when she is studying for a medical degree at an educational institution or when she is employed. To be registered, medical professionals must pass a military medical commission (MMC).

In early June, the Ministry of Defence reported that 1,480,000 people liable for military service, including 220,000 women, had updated their data through the Reserve+ app.

