Russian strike on Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia district: 6 dead, 8 injured, critical infrastructure object damaged
On Saturday evening, Russian troops attacked the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia district. Currently, we know about 6 dead and 8 wounded as a result of the Russian attack.
This was announced by the head of the Zaporizh\hia RMA, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"The Russians attacked the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia district.
Previously, 6 civilians were killed and 8 residents were injured.
A critical infrastructure object, a shop and residential buildings were damaged.
We promptly help the affected people. We will not forgive the enemy!" Fedorov said.
