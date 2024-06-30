Russian attack on Vilniansk: Number of victims has increased to 36, including 9 children. 7 people died

According to the updated information on the Russian attack on Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia, 7 people were killed and 36 people were injured, including 9 children. Houses and commercial premises were damaged.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Seven people (3 men, 1 woman and 3 children) were killed. 36 people were injured, including 9 children. Two high-rise buildings and 12 commercial premises were damaged, and 7 cars were destroyed," the statement said.

It is noted that there is a mobile reception point for citizens' appeals, where people can seek help or write a statement about damaged property. Victims can also contact the territorial police department or the special line 102.

Utilities continue to operate.

Also see: Zelenskyy after Russia's strike on Vilniansk: There are ways to overcome this - to strike really long-range and destroy launchers. Photo report

Missile strike on Vilniansk

To recap, on 29 June, Russian troops attacked the town of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia district in the evening. Censor.NET also reported that search and rescue operations in Vilniansk were completed. According to the State Emergency Service, 7 people died, including 3 children, and 36 people, including 9 children, were injured. 30 June was declared a day of mourning in the Zaporizhzhia region for those killed in the hostile attack on Vilniansk.