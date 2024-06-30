We have one killed Ukrainian for six Russians, - Zelenskyy on ratio of losses in war

As of now, the ratio of losses on the battlefield is 6 Russians to 1 Ukrainian.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Censor.NET reports.

The head of state was asked how Ukraine could overcome Russia's superiority in manpower and weapons.

"From what I have seen in two weeks in Ukraine, including a visit to the eastern frontline, it makes sense... It is true that they have many more people, and it is true that we care more about our people. But today we have one dead Ukrainian for six Russians on the eastern and northern fronts," the Ukrainian leader said.

The President also noted that it was a war of technologies. He stressed that the one who is more technologically advanced can win.

"This is a different war, a war of technology, and the one who is more technologically advanced will win," Zelenskyy said.

It should be noted that Ukraine does not disclose its military losses. However, on 25 February 2024, President Zelenskyy stated that 31,000 Ukrainian defenders had been killed during the full-scale invasion.