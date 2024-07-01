Representative of TCR must show official ID card during document check: Cabinet of Ministers approves form

The government has approved a form of official ID to be shown by representatives of the TCR when checking citizens' military registration documents.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Judicial and Legal Newspaper.

It is noted that in accordance with the Procedure for drafting citizens for military service during mobilization, for a special period, approved by Resolution No. 560, when checking a military registration document, an authorized representative of the TCR is obliged to state his or her surname, name and patronymic (if any), position and show the identity card of the person authorized to serve draft notices, along with a citizen's passport (officer's certificate, military ticket).

The Cabinet of Ministers amended the resolution to regulate the form of such a certificate and the procedure for issuing it.

"Thus, according to the amendments, the official ID card of a person authorized to serve draft notices is issued on the basis of an order of the relevant manager specified in paragraph 7 of clause 31 of this Procedure by the head (chief) of the regional, Kyiv and Sevastopol city, district state administration (military administration), certified by his/her personal signature and sealed with the stamp. Such a certificate is valid on the territory of the administrative-territorial unit subject to the jurisdiction of the relevant local state administration (military administration), the head (chief) of which issued the certificate, upon presentation of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine (officer's certificate, military ID)," the publication explains.

Accordingly, the form of such a certificate was approved:

