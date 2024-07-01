Companies must immediately notify TCR of employees who refused summons and wrote resignation letters - media

The Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 560 states that company executives must notify the TCR if their employees refuse to receive a summons.

Censor.NET reports with reference to the Judicial and Legal Newspaper.

Thus, the heads of enterprises, institutions, and organisations:

issue an order of the head of the enterprise (institution, organisation) to notify reservists and persons liable for military service, which specifies the basis and purpose of the order, the list of persons to be notified, the date, time and place of their arrival, the methods of delivery to the TCR that sent the order, the persons responsible for the notification, the procedure for monitoring the notification and arrival of persons liable for military service, and other issues;

organise, through responsible persons, the notification of employees of the enterprise during working hours by delivering summonses under their personal signature;

Provide information support for the call-up of reservists and persons liable for military service during mobilisation at the enterprise;

notify the TCR in writing within 3 days of the results of the notification and compliance of reservists and persons liable for military service with the requirements of the law;

ensure the arrival of reservists and persons liable for military service by transporting them from the enterprise (institution, organisation) to the collection points of district (city) TCRs or military units or releasing them from their duties, taking into account the time required to arrive at the TCR and, if necessary, the time required for the return trip;

promptly inform the relevant TCC about employees who have refused to receive summonses and employees who have written resignations.

"The resolution also stipulates that representatives of enterprises, institutions and organisations are authorised to serve summonses on the territory of enterprises (institutions and organisations) and in places where employees perform work (duties). The appointment of representatives of enterprises authorised to serve summonses is carried out by an order of the relevant manager, which is the basis for issuing a certificate of a person authorised to serve summonses," the publication notes.

In addition, reservists and persons liable for military service may be notified at their place of work:

representatives of the TCR;

alert groups, which may include representatives of district and city state administrations (military administrations), enterprises (institutions, organisations), TCRs and police.

