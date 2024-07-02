Kazakh opposition journalist Sadykov, who was shot in Kyiv, dies

Kazakh opposition journalist Aidos Sadykov died in intensive care after an attempted murder in Kyiv.

This was reported on Facebook by his wife, Natalia Sadykova, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, Sadykov died today at 3 am. After the assassination attempt, he fought for his life for 13 days.

Attempted murder of Aidos Sadykov

On Tuesday, 18 June, in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown person shot at Kazakh oppositionist Aidos Sadykov and fled. The victim was in intensive care in a serious condition after the assassination attempt.

Sadykov's wife stated that the attack may have been ordered by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Tokayev himself instructed to send official inquiries to the Ukrainian side regarding the attack. If necessary, the Kazakh authorities are ready to join the investigation.

Later, it became known that the Office of the Prosecutor General was preparing a package of documents to apply to the competent authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the extradition of two persons suspected of a particularly serious crime.