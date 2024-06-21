Attempt on Kazakh oppositionist Saydykov: Two suspects fled abroad, they were declared international wanted man. PHOTOS

Two men who attempted to assassinate Kazakh oppositionist Aidos Sadykov in Kyiv have been identified. They are citizens of Kazakhstan.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

It was established that two men aged 33 and 36 had carefully planned the murder of a journalist with refugee status in Ukraine

"It has been established that the suspects arrived in Ukraine on 2 June, crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border. In the capital, they rented an apartment and bought a car. The victim was observed for some time, studying his routes.



On 18 June, the day of the crime, one of the suspects approached the victim's car, fired a shot, while his accomplice watched the situation around the house. After that, they left the crime scene," the statement said.

On the day of the attempt, they left the territory of Ukraine, crossing the border with Moldova. They are currently on the international wanted list. Pre-trial restraint in the form of detention was imposed on the suspects in absentia.













Watch: Slovak PM Fico records first video message after assassination attempt. VIDEO

Attempted murder of Aidos Sadykov

On Tuesday, 18 June, in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown person shot at Kazakh oppositionist Aidos Sadykov and fled. The victim is in intensive care in a serious condition.

Sadykov's wife stated that the attack may have been ordered by Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev.

Tokayev himself instructed to send official inquiries to the Ukrainian side regarding the attack. If necessary, the Kazakh authorities are ready to join the investigation.

Read: Wife of Kazakh opposition leader Sadykov says perpetrators of assassination attempt found