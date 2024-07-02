Ihnat on Russian attack on airfield in Myrhorod: There are losses, but not as many as enemy claims

Former Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat commented on the occupiers' attack on the airfield in Myrhorod.

"The devil is not as bad as he is painted! Everyone is so excited about the news when the Ukrainian Defence Forces shoot down ruscist planes at the occupier's airfields! "Minus one, two, three, or even more occupier planes will never bomb Ukrainian cities again... but when the enemy strikes, what can I say, daily hits our airfields, trying to destroy Ukrainian aviation, and sometimes achieves its goal... we are ready to tear everyone and everything apart on social media, I mean our commanders, who "failed, did not look after", etc.", he stressed.

Ihnat reminded that Ukraine's airfields are under fire every day, under ballistic missiles, under the eyes of enemy drones and constant attacks.

"Our people on the ground are trying to save what they have and strike back! And I will not elaborate on the incredible efforts they are making.

This is war, and unfortunately, not without losses of equipment. I'm talking about the enemy attack on the Myrhorod airfield. The media is rejoicing madly, claiming a bunch of Su-27s as their achievements. Let them! It's always like that. Not everything is as bad as you, Ukrainians, write on emotion," the former spokesman said.

Ihnat confirmed that there was an attack and that there were "certain losses".

"But not in the way the enemy claims, after all, they have always done so since the beginning of the invasion. The Air Force is doing everything to counteract the enemy, to mislead him, including with the help of models and other means. So I ask the leading media, bloggers, telegram channels to calm down their emotions and treat our defenders with respect!" he concluded.

As a reminder, the day before, Russian propagandists released a video of a strike on the airfield in Myrhorod, Poltava region. The ruscists claimed to have allegedly destroyed 6 fighter jets.

The Air Force reported launching missiles towards Myrhorod.

