Russians build defensive hangars at airfield 300 km from border with Ukraine. PHOTO

At the Marinovka airfield, located in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, 300 km from the border with Ukraine, Russians have begun to build hangars to protect aircraft from attack drones and missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Militarnyi.

According to the publication, the relevant photos of the new airfield hangars were published on social network X.

Satellite image of Marynivka airfield in 2022. Photo: Google

The photo shows 12 new hangars that provide shelter for Su-24 frontline bombers and Su-34 fighter-bombers.

Protective hangars for fighter jets at the Marinovka airfield in Volgograd region. Photo: Google

According to the publication, the development of airfield hangars should protect aircraft from being hit by attack drones and from submunitions of the ATACMS ballistic missile.

It is also worth noting that the presence of hangars will not allow satellites and other optical detection devices to know whether the hangar is empty or whether there is an aircraft there.

Although it is not yet known what materials the hangars are made of, given their appearance, they are likely to have minimal protection from debris.

As a reminder, British intelligence reported that after Ukrainian drones attacked an airfield in Krasnodar Krai on 27 April, the occupiers withdrew about 40 aircraft of various types from the area and dispersed them to several airfields located further from the front line.