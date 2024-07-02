Zelenskyy on his meeting with Orban: We will talk about how to bring lasting peace to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his first visit to Ukraine in 12 years.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Today we will talk about how to bring a just and lasting peace closer. I thank Hungary for participating in the Peace Summit and supporting the communiqué - this work in the Peace Summit format really helps to stop the war," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, the media reported on Orban's visit to Kyiv on 2 July 2024.

Later, Orban said that after his visit to Kyiv, the first steps towards peace could be seen.

It is known that Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Orban.