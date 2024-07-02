Citizens of some countries have become less trusting of Zelenskyy - poll

Compared to 2023, trust in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decreased in some countries.

This is stated in a study by the Pew Research Center, Censor.NET reports citing NV.

In Sweden, eight out of ten respondents trust Zelenskyy. About two-thirds or more of respondents in Canada, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom also express their trust in the current president of Ukraine.

More people trust Zelenskyy than distrust him in Australia, Bangladesh, Japan, the Philippines, and South Korea. The opposite situation is true in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Also, six out of ten respondents or more in Greece, Hungary, and Italy distrust the Ukrainian president, the study says.

In addition, it is noted that trust in Zelenskyy is mixed or negative in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as in Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America.

According to the study, trust in the President of Ukraine has declined in Poland. Thus, in 2024, 48% of respondents trust Zelenskyy, compared to 70% in 2023. At the same time, trust has decreased in South Korea (by 15 points) and South Africa (by 12 points). In Australia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the United States, the decline is smaller but still statistically significant.

