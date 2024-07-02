24% of Americans believe that US does not help Ukraine enough - poll

Almost a quarter of Americans believe that the United States does not provide Ukraine with enough military aid - this share has increased compared to November last year.

This is evidenced by a survey by the Pew Research Center, Censor.NET reports citing UP.

Approximately one-quarter of Americans (24%) believe that the United States is not providing enough assistance to Ukraine, up from 18% in November 2023, when the pollster last asked this question. However, more Americans (31%) believe the U.S. is providing too much aid, while 25% believe it is providing enough aid.

The United States is the only place among those surveyed where there are significant ideological differences on this issue: 51% of Americans who identify as right-wing believe that the U.S. provides too much support to Ukraine, compared to 13% of those who identify as left-wing.

Read more: US to announce $2.3bn military aid package for Ukraine soon, - Austin

A similar poll was conducted in Hungary, Turkey, and Poland in addition to the United States.

In Hungary and Turkey, the most widespread opinion is that their countries provide Ukraine with about sufficient support (61% and 46% respectively).

In Poland, opinions are divided: almost equal shares of respondents believe that their country provides too much (44%) or enough (45%) assistance to Ukraine. Only 6% believe that Poland provides insufficient assistance to Ukraine.

Read more: New announcements on air defence for Ukraine to be made before NATO summit - Blinken