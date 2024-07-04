Company Commander of 241st TDF Brigade Kulyk: Command sets "suicidal tasks". Soldiers are dying as result of such stupidity and criminal negligence

Roman Kulyk, a Company Commander of the 206th Battalion of the 241st Brigade of the TDF, founder of the NGO Expert Corps and head of the department of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, reported losses in his company, which he said were caused by the "criminal negligence" of senior officers and by extremely difficult "fantastic and suicidal" tasks.

He announced this on the X platform, Censor.NET reports.

"It is an axiom of war that senior commanders are completely unable and refuse to objectively assess the capabilities of their subordinate personnel. They give fantastic tasks that are designed either for space marines or for fresh units packed with 20-year-old sports equipment and machinery," Kulyk said.

Instead, they ignore the fact that the military are physically and psychologically tired of the war, and there is not enough equipment and ammunition to support the infantry.

"And the commanders who voice these things, instead of stupidly playing their trump cards, are subject to ostracization, ridiculed as weaklings and whippersnappers. As a result of such short-sightedness/stupidity/criminal negligence, fantastic tasks are not fulfilled, people die, fall out of line, and when appetites decrease and it comes to realistic tasks, there is no one to fulfill them. And the dominoes keep falling," Komroty emphasizes.

He also said that over the past six months of the war, he had realised that it takes him as much time to fight "intellectually disabled, inadequate, illiterate, but narcissistic" senior officers as it does to fight a real war with the occupiers.

On 2 July, Kulyk said that he had managed to fend off a "global suicidal" task by agreeing to another, extremely risky one, but at least with minimal chances.

"We have been living like this, from hour to hour, from one day to the next, for a long time without hope that it will get better," he said.

Later, the soldier said that one of his best fighters, nicknamed 'Busia', had received multiple shrapnel wounds and suffered heavy blood loss.

Kulyk added that they managed to get him out of the besieged position in 40 minutes, and the soldiers fought for a pre-hospital blood transfusion, but for logistical and organizational reasons, the company "can't do it". But no one transfuses blood at the medical stabilization point.

He emphasizes that many soldiers died because of "stupidity and unwillingness to work hard to improve the chances of our people's survival".

Warrior Roman Pelekh reacted to his comrade's post

In his turn, former military and businessman Roman Pelekh said there was a "big problem" with the 206th battalion.

"We have a big problem with 206 battalion right now. It is being ground into powder. There are a lot of 200ths and 300ths. Cool fighters are thrown into meat. I've had calls from my comrades who are afraid to make a fuss," he said.