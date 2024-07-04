Putin has said he will not cease fire in Ukraine: Ending conflict through mediators seems unlikely to me

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said that Russian occupation forces will not cease fire in Ukraine and considers it "pointless" to appeal to the Verkhovna Rada to negotiate, but he is not satisfied with mediators either.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.

"We need to ensure that the other side agrees to take steps that would be irreversible and acceptable to the Russian Federation. A ceasefire is impossible without reaching this agreement," Putin said.

According to him, "Russia cannot agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine because it is not sure of Kyiv's reciprocal actions."

Putin began to lie about the alleged agreements to withdraw Russian troops from Kyiv in 2022, "but there were no reciprocal steps from Ukraine." The Kremlin leader did not specify what steps he was talking about.

According to Putin, he seems to have been deceived again, because "all the agreements reached in Istanbul (related to the withdrawal of troops) were thrown into the trash."

Putin also said that he "considers it pointless to appeal directly to the Verkhovna Rada" because most of its members are subordinate to what the aggressor country's ruler believes to be the illegal government in Ukraine.

"All powers should be transferred to the Rada, but it does not assume these powers. Therefore, of course, we can appeal, (but) based on the practical situation and what is happening in real life, it is more or less pointless," Putin complained.

In addition, Putin said he did not want to negotiate through intermediaries. "We have always been in favor of negotiations, you know this well, we have never abandoned them. The only question is that it seems unlikely to finally end the conflict (the war in Ukraine - ed.) with the help of intermediaries and only through them," Putin said.