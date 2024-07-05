Cabinet of Ministers appoints Klochko and Serhii as deputy defense ministers. ФОТО

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed two deputy defense ministers - Anatolii Klochko and Oleksandr Serhii.

Upon the suggestion of Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved Klochko Anatolii Oleksandrovych as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Born in Kharkiv in 1963, Anatolii Klochko graduated from the Saratov Higher Military Command and Engineering School of Missile Forces in 1985, the National Defense Academy of Ukraine in 2003, and the National Defense University of Ukraine in 2019.

From 1999 to 2005, he was the commander of the Missile Brigade of the Army Corps. In 2018-2020, he headed the Central Missile and Artillery Directorate. From 2020 to 2022, he held the position of Head of the Central Directorate for the provision of munitions.

From October 2022, Anatolii Klochko served in the military unit A0515.

Upon the suggestion of the Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine also appointed Serhii Oleksandr Petrovych as Deputy Minister of Defense.

Born in Bukovyna in 1969, Oleksandr Serhii graduated from the Ryazan Higher Military Automobile Engineering School in 1991.

In 1998, he received a specialization as an officer of military management of the operational and tactical level at the Kyiv Institute of Land Forces.

In 2012, he graduated from the National Defense University of Ukraine.

He participated in a peacekeeping mission as part of the Ukrainian military contingent in Sierra Leone.

Since 2010, he has held senior positions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, responsible for the army's logistics.

In 2014, he was awarded the State Order of Prince Danylo Halytskyi.